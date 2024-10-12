Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Gujarat Wall Collapse: Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh Announced For Victims' Families

PM Modi has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic deaths of six individuals following the collapse of a wall at a private construction site in Mehsana district, Gujarat, on Saturday.

Gujarat Wall Collapse: Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh Announced For Victims’ Families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic deaths of six individuals following the collapse of a wall at a private construction site in Mehsana district, Gujarat, on Saturday. In response to the incident, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, as stated by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Acknowledging the Loss

In a statement shared on social media, PM Modi described the wall collapse as “extremely sad” and extended his deepest sympathies to the families affected. He said, “May God give them the strength to bear this pain,” and expressed wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. The PMO further noted that the local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is actively providing all possible assistance to the victims.

MUST READ: Gujarat: 6 Dead After Wall Collapses At Construction Site In Mehsana

Incident Overview

The tragic incident occurred at around 1:45 PM when the wall of a private construction company collapsed. Reports indicate that approximately nine to ten people were working at the site when the accident happened, and many are feared trapped under the rubble. As of now, six bodies have been recovered, and a 19-year-old boy has been rescued alive. According to his statements, 2-3 workers may still be trapped, prompting ongoing rescue operations.

Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Rescue operations are currently underway at the site, with local authorities working diligently to locate and assist any remaining workers trapped beneath the debris. The community and officials remain hopeful for the safe recovery of those still unaccounted for.

This tragic event highlights the urgent need for safety measures in the construction industry to protect workers from such devastating incidents. As investigations continue and support is provided to the affected families, the focus remains on ensuring that similar tragedies do not occur in the future. The government’s prompt response and commitment to assist the victims’ families reflect a dedication to their well-being during this difficult time.

