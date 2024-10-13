Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar Calls For Unity In Doctors’ Protest

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has called upon BJP workers and the general public to join the ongoing protests by doctors in the state. This rallying cry comes in the wake of the tragic rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which has ignited widespread outrage among the medical community.

In a recent press statement, Majumdar expressed his full support for the Junior Doctor’s Front, highlighting the legitimacy of their demands. He criticized the West Bengal government for failing to uphold its promises made during a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “The government had assured that they would address the doctors’ concerns, but they have since rescinded on those commitments,” he stated.

Majumdar emphasized the importance of collective action, urging all BJP workers to actively participate in the protests. “I encourage all BJP Karyakartas to join the doctors’ protest in large numbers. I also appeal to the people of West Bengal to be a part of this movement. We must protect our doctors and save Bengal from the dark forces that are currently helming the state,” he asserted.

The junior doctors have been on a hunger strike for nine days, demanding action and accountability following the tragic incident at RG Kar Hospital. Dr. Aloke Verma, one of the junior doctors participating in the hunger strike at North Bengal Medical College, has accused local police of attempting to pressure him and his patients to withdraw from the protest. “Despite the administration’s claims that our demands are under consideration, I will continue my hunger strike until our voices are heard and our demands are met,” Dr. Verma declared.

In a show of solidarity, around 50 senior doctors and faculty members from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have resigned in support of their junior colleagues. The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) reported this significant gesture as part of the growing unrest within the medical community.

The situation continues to escalate as the protests gain momentum, with calls for justice and accountability resonating not only among medical professionals but also within the broader public. As the hunger strike persists and the community stands united, the spotlight remains on the West Bengal government to address the urgent needs of its medical personnel and restore faith in public safety.

