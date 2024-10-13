Shashi Tharoor Celebrates Vidyarambham By Introducing Children To Writing

On Sunday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attended the Vidyarambham celebrations at the Sree Saraswathi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, where he guided children in writing their first letters.

Tharoor emphasized the significance of Vidyarambham, stating, “This important ritual honors Goddess Saraswati during Navratri, culminating in a celebration of learning. We initiate young children into literacy by teaching them their first letters.” Parents brought their little ones, who either sat on their laps or stood beside them, to write on a platter of rice, typically inscribing “Om Hari Shri.”

The event saw thousands of children welcomed into the world of letters and knowledge, marking the conclusion of the nine-day Navaratri festival. In Kerala, Vijayadasami is celebrated as the day of Vidyarambham, symbolizing the beginning of learning.

Traditionally, respected figures such as scholars, writers, and teachers guide children aged two to three in this significant ceremony. They assist children in writing “Hari Sree” on rice-filled platters or tracing letters on the child’s tongue using a golden ring, representing the initiation into writing and speaking.

The Vidyarambham ceremony was also held at the Kerala Raj Bhavan, where Governor Arif Mohammed Khan helped initiate young children into writing. Additionally, the Dakshina Mookambika Temple in North Paravur organized similar events for children to write their first letters on Vijayadashmi.

Vidyarambham, or “Ezthiniruthu,” is one of many customs observed across Kerala on Vijayadashmi, symbolizing the initiation of knowledge. The ceremony involves children writing on a plate of rice, with the person guiding them also inscribing letters on their tongue with a gold ring or coin, symbolizing the start of their educational journey.

