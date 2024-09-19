Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Election Manifesto as Voting Date Approaches

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Election Manifesto as Voting Date Approaches

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief J.P. Nadda launched the party’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections in Rohtak. He was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli.

Voting for the 90-member assembly is scheduled for October 5, with results to be counted on October 8.

In a related announcement, the Congress party revealed seven key guarantees, pledging a legal assurance for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and a caste survey, should they secure power. This announcement featured prominent leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress Chief Udai Bhan, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, and senior observers Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa.

After unveiling the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra,’ Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda stated, “For Congress, this manifesto is merely a formality—just a ritual to mislead the public. What was Haryana’s image a decade ago? It was plagued by job allocations based on ‘Kharchi’ and ‘Parchi’ and notorious for land scams. For us, the ‘Sankalp Patra’ is crucial. We are committed to serving Haryana without interruption.”

Stay tuned for further updates as more details become available…

