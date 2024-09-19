Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Congress Unveils Ambitious ‘Saat Vaade’ Manifesto To Reclaim Haryana From BJP

As the election approaches, Congress aims to galvanize support by highlighting its commitment to social welfare and development. With voting for the 90-member assembly scheduled for October 5 and results to be announced on October 8. (Read More below)

Congress Unveils Ambitious ‘Saat Vaade’ Manifesto To Reclaim Haryana From BJP

Congress party aims to reclaim power from the ruling BJP in Haryana, it has unveiled a series of ambitious proposals aimed at garnering voter support ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on October 5. The party’s manifesto, introduced under the slogan “Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade” (Seven Promises, Firm Intentions), outlines a range of initiatives designed to address key issues facing the state’s residents.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge presented the manifesto in the national capital on Wednesday, emphasizing the party’s commitment to welfare and development. Among the most notable promises are:

1. Monthly Allowance: ₹2,000 for women aged 18 to 60.

2. Free Electricity: 300 units of free electricity for all households.

3. Minimum Support Price (MSP): Legal guarantee for MSPs for crops.

4. Old Pension Scheme (OPS): Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees.

5. Pensions: ₹6,000 pension for senior citizens, disabled individuals, and widows.

6. Cooking Gas: Gas cylinders at ₹500 each.

7. Free Medical Treatment: Coverage up to ₹25 lakh.

8. Housing: Free plots of 100 yards and two-room houses costing ₹3.5 lakh.

9. Job Recruitment: Permanent recruitment for 200,000 vacant posts in government departments.

10. Caste Survey: Commitment to conduct a caste survey.

11. Creamy Layer Limit: Increase the income limit for the creamy layer among OBCs from ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

12. Drug-Free Haryana Initiative: Commitment to initiatives targeting drug abuse.

13. Immediate Crop Compensation: Assurance of immediate compensation for farmers’ crops.

While launching the guarantees, Kharge criticized the BJP’s decade-long governance, claiming that the party has “destroyed” Haryana, leading to increased drug use and a rise in suicides. “Haryana was a prosperous state, but in the last ten years under BJP rule, they have destroyed it. It may take some time to bring Haryana back on track, but we will do that,” Kharge stated.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda echoed Kharge’s sentiments, asserting that the Congress party has a track record of fulfilling its promises from past manifestos. “Our government delivered on every promise made in 2005 and 2009,” he noted, contrasting this with the BJP’s unfulfilled commitments from its 2014 manifesto.

As the election approaches, Congress aims to galvanize support by highlighting its commitment to social welfare and development. The party plans to release a more detailed manifesto in the coming days, which may include additional promises, such as memorials for farmers who died during protests and job opportunities for their families.

With voting for the 90-member assembly scheduled for October 5 and results to be announced on October 8, the stakes are high as both parties prepare for a competitive electoral battle in Haryana.

ALSO READ: Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Election Manifesto as Voting Date Approaches

Filed under

2024 Haryana Assembly Elections BJP congress Congress Manifesto manifesto

Also Read

YES BANK And Paisabazaar Launch ‘PaisaSave’ Cashback

YES BANK And Paisabazaar Launch ‘PaisaSave’ Cashback

PM Modi Promises Restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s Statehood At Srinagar Rally

PM Modi Promises Restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s Statehood At Srinagar Rally

Sri Lanka To Vote For President Elections With Eyes On Economy

Sri Lanka To Vote For President Elections With Eyes On Economy

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

What Implications Do The Attacks Have for Israel-Hezbollah Relations?

What Implications Do The Attacks Have for Israel-Hezbollah Relations?

Entertainment

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Coldplay’s Concert Tickets For India Comes Cheaper Than Diljit Dosanjh’s Gig- Know All Details Here

Coldplay’s Concert Tickets For India Comes Cheaper Than Diljit Dosanjh’s Gig- Know All Details Here

Has Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Revealed The Villain In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2?

Has Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Revealed The Villain In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2?

IIFA FESTIVAL 2024: Set To Honor The Legendary Telugu Fame Nandamuri Balakrishna

IIFA FESTIVAL 2024: Set To Honor The Legendary Telugu Fame Nandamuri Balakrishna

David Schwimmer Doesn’t Regret Rejecting This 1997 Blockbuster Film

David Schwimmer Doesn’t Regret Rejecting This 1997 Blockbuster Film

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox