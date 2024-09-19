Congress Unveils Ambitious ‘Saat Vaade’ Manifesto To Reclaim Haryana From BJP

As the election approaches, Congress aims to galvanize support by highlighting its commitment to social welfare and development. With voting for the 90-member assembly scheduled for October 5 and results to be announced on October 8. (Read More below)

Congress party aims to reclaim power from the ruling BJP in Haryana, it has unveiled a series of ambitious proposals aimed at garnering voter support ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on October 5. The party’s manifesto, introduced under the slogan “Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade” (Seven Promises, Firm Intentions), outlines a range of initiatives designed to address key issues facing the state’s residents.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge presented the manifesto in the national capital on Wednesday, emphasizing the party’s commitment to welfare and development. Among the most notable promises are:

1. Monthly Allowance: ₹2,000 for women aged 18 to 60.

2. Free Electricity: 300 units of free electricity for all households.

3. Minimum Support Price (MSP): Legal guarantee for MSPs for crops.

4. Old Pension Scheme (OPS): Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees.

5. Pensions: ₹6,000 pension for senior citizens, disabled individuals, and widows.

6. Cooking Gas: Gas cylinders at ₹500 each.

7. Free Medical Treatment: Coverage up to ₹25 lakh.

8. Housing: Free plots of 100 yards and two-room houses costing ₹3.5 lakh.

9. Job Recruitment: Permanent recruitment for 200,000 vacant posts in government departments.

10. Caste Survey: Commitment to conduct a caste survey.

11. Creamy Layer Limit: Increase the income limit for the creamy layer among OBCs from ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

12. Drug-Free Haryana Initiative: Commitment to initiatives targeting drug abuse.

13. Immediate Crop Compensation: Assurance of immediate compensation for farmers’ crops.

While launching the guarantees, Kharge criticized the BJP’s decade-long governance, claiming that the party has “destroyed” Haryana, leading to increased drug use and a rise in suicides. “Haryana was a prosperous state, but in the last ten years under BJP rule, they have destroyed it. It may take some time to bring Haryana back on track, but we will do that,” Kharge stated.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda echoed Kharge’s sentiments, asserting that the Congress party has a track record of fulfilling its promises from past manifestos. “Our government delivered on every promise made in 2005 and 2009,” he noted, contrasting this with the BJP’s unfulfilled commitments from its 2014 manifesto.

As the election approaches, Congress aims to galvanize support by highlighting its commitment to social welfare and development. The party plans to release a more detailed manifesto in the coming days, which may include additional promises, such as memorials for farmers who died during protests and job opportunities for their families.

With voting for the 90-member assembly scheduled for October 5 and results to be announced on October 8, the stakes are high as both parties prepare for a competitive electoral battle in Haryana.

ALSO READ: Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Election Manifesto as Voting Date Approaches