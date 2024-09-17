Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Haryana, the Congress will be announcing its six guarantees for the state in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, party said on Tuesday.

According to party leaders, besides Kharge, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state unit chief Uday Bhan, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken will also be present at the launch of party’s guarantee for Haryana.

Mallikarjun Kharge to announce guarantees

Kharge will be announcing the guarantees for Haryana at 2 p.m. at party headquarters in the national capital.

The sources said that Congress will be announcing Rs 6,000 pension for senior citizens, Rs 3,000 for women and LPG cylinders for Rs 500.

The source further said that the party will also announce filing government vacancies in the state after coming to power, legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and caste census.

The Congress is looking to wrest power from the ruling BJP in the state, where it has been out of power in the state for last 10 years.

Haryana polling on October 5

Congress has announced 89 candidates for the assembly elections and given one seat to CPIM in the state. The talks of alliance between Congress and the AAP did not materialize in Haryana.

The grand old party has fielded all its sitting MLAs in the assembly polls and also gave ticket to star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Aditya Surjewala, son of senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala among others.

Polling for 90 member Haryana assembly is scheduled on October 5 and counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Reprted by: Anand Singh