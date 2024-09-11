Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2024: 5,600 Constable Vacancies—Key Dates Inside

Eligible candidates can submit their applications at hssc.gov.in till September 24.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the online application process for 5,600 Constable posts. Eligible candidates can submit their applications at hssc.gov.in till September 24.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the online application process for 5,600 Constable posts. Eligible candidates can submit their applications at hssc.gov.in till September 24.

Only candidates who have passed the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for group C positions and meet additional eligibility criteria can apply for this recruitment drive.

The commission will not charge any fees to candidates who apply for the Constable vacancies.

MUST READ: Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP, Says ‘They Are Crushing The Pride Of Maharashtra’

Key date

Application process starting date: September 10, 2024

Last date: September 24, 2024

Vacancy details

Category 1 (Male Constable, General Duty): 4,000 vacancies

Category 2 (Female Constable, General Duty): 600 vacancies

Category 3 (Male Constable, India Reserve Battalions): 1,000 vacancies.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

A candidate’s minimum educational qualification should be Class 12 (10 2) from a recognised board or institution. Class 10 students must study Hindi or Sanskrit as one of their subjects.

Candidates will not receive any additional credit for further education.

Age limit:

Candidates should be at least 18 years old and no older than 25 on September 1, 2024. Candidates in the reserved category will have their ages relaxed in accordance with government rules.

READ MORE: First 20 km FREE, Pay Only For Distance Travelled: Ministry Notification