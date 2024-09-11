Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP, Says ‘They Are Crushing The Pride Of Maharashtra’

Slamming the BJP and the Mahayuti government as “anti-Maharashtra,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged not enough investment opportunities are being created in the state, leading to “unemployment and helplessness” among the youth.

“They’re crushing the pride and spirit of Maharashtra,” Thackeray said.

He drew a comparison with Gujarat, highlighting the Vibrant Gujarat summit and promotion of GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec) City in the state.

“3 interesting facets of the anti-Maharashtra bjp/mindhe regime’s industry policy in our state: 1) They haven’t held ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ since they formed their illegal regime – When the regime was to have one, it had to cancel it due to Vibrant Gujarat. That’s not the issue. The issue is, why did we not have one? Tamil Nadu, too, organised one at the same time and pulled in good investment,” Aaditya Thackeray said in a post on X.

Referring to the “recent raid on Mercedes Benz” in the state, Thackeray alleged that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has created “major trouble” in the industry world.

The tweet added, “2) Apart from the big industries being pushed away from our state to their favourite state, the recent raid on Mercedes Benz by MPCB had created major trouble in the industry world – The MPCB hasn’t answered whether its chairman is legal. And whether it was a visit or a raid? I’ve written a letter to MPCB to ask on what violations they have found, and the response is yet awaited. Why push away industries only because the ego of the MPCB chairman hasn’t been fulfilled? Is there a precedent for the same? Will companies/ industries of international and local origin be ok with such bullying tactics by the corrupt regime? What about those who don’t have a voice?”

He said that despite being “voted in by Mumbaikars,” Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is promoting Gujarat’s GIFT City but not bringing an ‘International Finance Tec-City” to Mumbai.

The tweet added, “3) In the Global Fintech Festival held in BKC, Mumbai (from where the IFSC was shifted to Gujarat), bjp’s minister Piyush Goyal ji promoted ‘GIFT,’ but didn’t promote Maharashtra enough. And he’s voted in by Mumbaikars! Promote GIFT, but give Mumbai its rightful IFSC too! This is where the bjp and …. are taking the youth of Maharashtra- unemployment, helplessness and crushing our self-confidence. They’re crushing the pride and spirit of Maharashtra.”

Notably, Goyal had won from the Mumbai North constituency in the last Lok Sabha polls.

