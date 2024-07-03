Hathras Stampede Tragedy Update: Death Toll Rises To 121; CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Victims Today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Hathras today, following a devastating stampede at a religious event that has tragically claimed 121 lives, according to reports from PTI. The state government has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families affected by this calamity.

The chaos unfolded at a religious gathering near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area, where thousands had congregated for a ‘Satsang’ led by preacher Bhole Baba. By Tuesday night, the government hospital was overwhelmed, with bodies placed on ice blocks and distraught relatives waiting in the rain to claim their loved ones.

Watch Morning Visuals

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from the incident spot where a stampede took place yesterday, claiming the lives of 116 people in Hathras. The incident happened during a Satsang conducted by ‘Bhole Baba’. pic.twitter.com/7wfXYFRHIO — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

Volunteers from the RSS and Bajrang Dal have been assisting at the hospital, providing water and support to grieving families. Aniket, a Bajrang Dal volunteer, remarked on the dire situation, highlighting the shortage of ambulances to transport the deceased.

A poignant scene unfolded as a mother, surrounded by several bodies, tearfully pleaded for help to retrieve her daughter’s remains from a truck.

In response to the disaster, the state government has initiated an investigation, assigning Agra’s additional director general of police and Aligarh’s divisional commissioner to the case, with a report expected within 24 hours. District Magistrate Ashish Kumar explained that the event was a private affair sanctioned by the sub-divisional magistrate, with internal security managed by the organizers.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced plans to file an FIR against the event organizers. Forensic teams, along with a dog squad, are currently gathering evidence at the scene.

Deputy SP Sunil Kumar commented on the situation at the Ram Kutir Charitable Trust, noting that people were moving in and out of the ashram without any imposed restrictions.

#WATCH | Mainpuri, UP | On Hathras stampede, Deputy SP Sunil Kumar says, “The public are coming and going into the ashram (Ram Kutir Charitable Trust). No one has been stopped…” pic.twitter.com/xgJ8w3oJ0t — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

This tragic incident has cast a shadow over the religious community, with many calling for improved safety measures at large gatherings to prevent such disasters in the future.