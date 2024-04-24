Heatwave Claims One Life and Hospitalises 124 in Odisha

One person has succumbed to heatstroke, and 124 others have been hospitalised due to heat-related illnesses across 16 districts in Odisha.

An unfortunate death was reported from the Balasore district, while the affected individuals have been hospitalised across various districts due to the scorching heatwave prevailing in the region.

Officials emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation into the fatalities and have launched an awareness campaign to educate the public about the signs, symptoms, and preventive measures for heat-related illnesses through media channels.

Last year, Odisha experienced heatwave conditions for 14 consecutive days, highlighting the severity and prolonged nature of extreme heat events in the region.

In response to the ongoing heatwave, the authorities have taken proactive measures to ensure preparedness. Adequate arrangements for beds, essential drugs, and medicines have been made, and medical professionals have been trained to manage and treat patients suffering from heat-related ailments.

With temperatures soaring above 45.2 °C in some districts this summer, the Met Department has forecasted continued heatwave conditions, with the maximum daytime temperature expected to reach 45°C over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh is also experiencing intense heat, with Varanasi and surrounding regions in Purvanchal witnessing maximum daytime temperatures nearing 43°C, as per IMD reports.

A heatwave is characterised by abnormally high temperatures and is often accompanied by elevated humidity levels. It is a prolonged period of excessively hot weather relative to the usual climate and seasonal norms of the region.