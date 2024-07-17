Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Meets Amit Shah, Requests Rs 9,042 Crore Relief for Disaster Recovery

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the state’s vulnerability to natural disasters. He emphasized the urgent need for the release of funds pending with the ministry to enhance disaster management efforts.

Sukhu highlighted the state’s request for the release of Rs 9,042 crore in financial assistance, based on post-disaster assessments following severe natural calamities during last year’s monsoon. Flash floods and landslides caused by excessive rainfall had severely impacted the state.

He informed Shah that Rs 61.07 crore allocated under the State Disaster Response Fund for the financial year 2019-20, as recommended by the 14th Finance Commission, remained pending.

Additionally, Sukhu informed the Home Minister about Himachal Pradesh’s entitlement to Rs 200 crore for the financial years 2021-26, as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, specifically for managing landslides and earthquakes in hill states. He urged Shah for the speedy release of Rs 60.10 crore under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Further, the Chief Minister requested swift approval of a detailed project worth Rs 125.84 crore submitted to the Union Ministry under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.

Highlighting infrastructure needs, Sukhu stressed the necessity of establishing NDRF campuses in Himachal Pradesh and urged for the commencement of construction at Mandi, Rampur, and Nalagarh.

Lastly, he brought to Shah’s attention the issue of unauthorized possession and encroachment on state government land at the inter-state boundary between Lahaul Spiti and Ladakh, specifically at Sarchu and Shinkula, seeking appropriate action.

