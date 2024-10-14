How Challenging Is It For Women Getting Tickets In Politics ?  Womem Panelists Share Insights | We Women Want Festival And Awards

The We Women Want Festival And Awards by NewsX, was a power-packed session, featuring accomplished women from various fields, sharing their experiences and perspectives on empowerment.

Hosted by Priya Sehgal, the panel included prominent voices like Kaveree Bamzai (Senior Journalist & Author), Naina Lal Kidwai (Chair of India Sanitation Coalition & Rothschild India), Shaifalika Panda (Trustee & Founder CEO, Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation), and Shama Mohamed (Congress National Spokesperson).

Kaveree Bamzai: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

Reflecting on her career as the first woman editor of India Today, Kaveree Bamzai discussed her personal journey, marked by imposter syndrome. She said, “Many women feel like they don’t deserve their success. Even when the world recognizes our worth, we doubt ourselves. My biggest regret is not realizing sooner that I deserved the opportunities I received,” she admitted. Kaveree emphasized the importance of speaking up and self-belief, lessons she hopes to pass on through her book.

Naina Lal Kidwai’s Three Pillars for Young Women



As the first Indian woman to graduate from Harvard, Naina Lal Kidwai offered invaluable advice for young women building their careers. She stressed the importance of:

1. Dreaming Big: “Don’t limit yourself by seeing barriers. Once you stop noticing them, you’ll realize you can break through.”

2. Navigating Relationships: “Sometimes, the lack of support from extended family or societal expectations can hold women back. Learn to lean on those who truly support you, and don’t let others’ doubts deter you.”

3. Self-Confidence and Discipline: “Achieving your dreams requires confidence in your abilities and the discipline to work toward your goals.”

Shama Mohamed: Tackling Trolls and Online Abuse



Shama Mohamed, who is often targeted by trolls, shared her approach to dealing with online abuse. She said, “I don’t engage with those who attack me personally. I know who I am, and that confidence helps me rise above the hate. The worst thing I’ve been called is a ‘Jihadi’ or ‘madrasa-bred bigot’ on national TV, but I refuse to let such comments define me,” she said.

Shama encouraged women to remain steadfast in their beliefs, emphasizing that confidence is the key to overcoming negativity. “Hold your head high, and fight back with self-assurance,” she advised.

Shaifalika Panda: Empowering Rural Women



Shaifalika Panda, who works with rural communities through her foundation, discussed the challenges of grassroots empowerment. “The real struggle is on the ground, where patriarchal norms are deeply entrenched. Empowerment begins when women control their narratives and are able to make independent decisions,” she explained.

She stressed the importance of systemic change, focusing on three key areas: providing support, sensitizing communities, and driving social transformation. “Men must be part of the conversation if we want lasting change in rural empowerment,” she added.

How Challenging Is It For Women Getting Tickets In Politics ?

The conversation turned to women’s representation in politics, with Shama highlighting the difficulty women face in getting tickets to run for office. Shama said, “In Kerala, which has a population of 51% women, there isn’t a single woman MP. Congress began the 33% reservation in Panchayati Raj thanks to Rajiv Gandhi, and now we see close to 50% women representation in local elections. But the struggle continues at higher levels,” she noted.

Shama called for more action to bridge the gap in political representation, emphasizing the need for systemic reforms that provide women with equal opportunities to lead.

Behind Every Successful Woman There’s A Man !

In a lighthearted yet meaningful discussion, Kaveree Bamzai reflected on the saying, “Behind every successful woman, there’s a man.” While acknowledging her own supportive husband, she emphasized a broader issue: women often hesitate to ask for help. “We don’t always ask for the support we need, but it’s crucial to seek it when necessary,” she said, highlighting the importance of supportive relationships in both personal and professional life.

