‘Oviya Leaked’ TRENDS On Social Media, Actress Reacts On Her Private Video Going Viral, Says ‘Enjoy’

Oviya, a prominent participant from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, found herself in the midst of a social media storm after an alleged private video of her surfaced online. The video, which went viral across various platforms, showed the actor in a compromising situation. However, many fans and social media users have speculated that the video may be a deepfake, digitally altered to tarnish her reputation.

Although Oviya and her team have yet to issue an official statement regarding the controversy, the actor made a subtle response through social media. On Saturday, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram, which attracted attention not only for the post itself but for her sharp response to an inappropriate comment. When a user tried to harass her by asking for an extended version of the alleged video, Oviya cheekily replied, “Next time bro,” a comment that quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Despite disabling the comments section on her Instagram post, screenshots of her reply spread widely across the internet.

The viral nature of the video left many shocked, while others voiced their support for Oviya, questioning the authenticity of the footage. With deepfake technology becoming more sophisticated, some fans speculated that the video could have been doctored to create unnecessary controversy and harass the actress.

Oviya’s Journey in Cinema

Oviya, whose real name is Helen Nelson, has carved out a name for herself in the South Indian film industry, primarily working in Tamil and Malayalam films. She made her acting debut in the 2007 Malayalam movie Kangaroo alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, it wasn’t until her appearance on Bigg Boss Tamil in 2017 that she rose to widespread fame. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the reality show on Star Vijay gave her the exposure that catapulted her into the limelight.

In 2009, Oviya made her Tamil cinema debut in Naalai Namadhe, and since then, she has appeared in several successful films, including Muthukku Muthaaga, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Sillunu Oru Sandhippu, and Hello Naan Pei Pesuren.

Recent Projects and Future Plans

Despite the recent controversy, Oviya remains busy with her acting career. She recently starred alongside comedian Yogi Babu in the 2024 Tamil film Boomer Uncle. She is also expected to appear in upcoming projects, including Raja Bheema and Sambhavam. However, production on Sambhavam is reportedly on hold.

As fans continue to rally behind her, Oviya’s handling of the situation has been praised for its humor and grace, even as many call for stricter measures against deepfake content and online harassment.

