Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Oviya Leaked Trends On Social Media Amid Her Private Video Goes Viral

Some netizens have also shared intimate scenes from her Tamil movie "90 ML," further adding to the confusion. Fans of the actress are urging others not to spread or share the video.

Oviya Leaked Trends On Social Media Amid Her Private Video Goes Viral

Social media has been buzzing with rumors surrounding a private video allegedly featuring actress Oviyaa. Several users are circulating screenshots they claim are from the video, igniting widespread speculation and discussion across platforms.

However, many believe that the video might be a deepfake—a digitally manipulated video designed to deceive. Oviyaa has not yet commented or issued any statement regarding the rumors. Some netizens have also shared intimate scenes from her Tamil movie “90 ML,” further adding to the confusion. Fans of the actress are urging others not to spread or share the video.

This incident mirrors a similar situation involving Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela a few months ago. A video, purported to be a private clip, turned out to be a scene from her film *Ghuspaithiye.* Responding to the misunderstanding, Rautela expressed her initial distress but clarified that it was not a personal video, emphasizing that no woman should have to go through such an ordeal.

Oviyaa, known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, gained recognition with the romantic comedy Kalavani (2010) and followed it with notable roles in films like Marina (2012) and Moodar Koodam (2013). She also appeared in the hit horror-comedy Yaamirukka Bayamey (2014). Oviyaa became widely popular after participating in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil in 2017, where she earned a large fanbase despite leaving the show early.

As the controversy unfolds, her supporters continue to appeal for caution and empathy, asking people to avoid sharing unverified or sensitive content.

Also Read: Shooters Of Baba Siddique Were Living In Rented Room, Were Paid 3 Lakh In Advance

 

Filed under

Oviya Leaked Private Video viral video
