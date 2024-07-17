Hyderabad Physiotherapist Arrested For Alleged Triple Murder Plot Uncovered After 45 Days

A physiotherapist, 32-years-old Boda Praveen hailing from Hyderabad, stands accused of brutally killing his spouse and two daughters at the behest of his lady friend, Soni Francis. The surprising incident, which occurred on May 28, to start with regarded was to be a sad automobile twist of fate however was later revealed to be a meticulously committed murder.

Praveen allegedly administered a lethal dose of an undisclosed anaesthetic to his wife, Kumari (29), causing her death. Subsequently, he suffocated his two daughters, Krishika (5) and Kritika (3), by covering their noses and mouths inside a car. The murders were carried out to fulfill the demands of his girlfriend, who allegedly influenced Praveen’s actions.

The crime remained undetected for almost 45 days as Praveen continued to lead a normal life with Soni Francis in Hyderabad, where they resided together in a rented house. Praveen, employed as a physiotherapist at Germanten Hospital in Attapur, reportedly showed no signs of remorse during this period.

government initially suspected foul play upon noticing needle marks on Kumari’s body at some stage in the investigation into what turned into first of all pronounced as a vehicular accident. A syringe determined within the automobile raised similarly suspicions, prompting forensic analysis that confirmed the presence of anaesthetic residue. This vital evidence brought about Praveen’s eventual arrest.

“Initially, we suspected by seeing needle marks on the body of Kumari. There were no other injuries found on the bodies of Kumari and the kids. After the postmortem, we handed over the dead bodies to their family members. On the same day, an investigation team visited the scene of the offence. The accident was not as serious as Praveen projected. We searched the entire car and found a syringe in it. It was empty, but we treated it as a clue,” explained Kondal Rao, Station House Officer of Raghunathapalem Police station in Khammam District.

“Praveen felt he was completely safe as we didn’t even call him for almost 45 days. He was under the impression that he was out of the case as we initially registered it as an accident case. As soon as we received the forensic report of the syringe, we arrested him in the Attapur area of Hyderabad. Everything had come out in our investigation,” SHO Rao added