‘I saw drones flying…’: Know What Eye Witness Claim On The Drone Attack In Manipur

The attack, which occurred near Koutruk in the Kangchup region of Imphal West district, claimed the life of Ngangbam Ongbi Surbala, who had been visiting her maternal home with her 11-year-old daughter.

A resident of a village in Manipur, where a deadly attack by militants left one person dead and several others injured on Sunday, shared the terrifying moments leading up to the assault. He recounted spotting two drones hovering above just moments before bombs rained down, setting homes ablaze.

“I saw two drones flying over our village before the bombs were dropped. Some houses are still burning because of the attack,” said Sunil Ningthoujam, a local resident who is related to one of the victims and serves as the general secretary of the village peace committee.

The attack, which occurred near Koutruk in the Kangchup region of Imphal West district, claimed the life of Ngangbam Ongbi Surbala, who had been visiting her maternal home with her 11-year-old daughter. The girl was injured, suffering a gunshot wound to her right arm. The attack also left a local journalist, two police officers, and several other villagers wounded, according to police.

In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged Kuki militants have deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones. While drone bombs have commonly been used in general warfares, this recent deployment of drones to deploy explosives against security forces and the… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) September 1, 2024

This horrifying incident took place just a day after Kuki-Zo groups staged protest rallies against Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.

Manipur police have pointed fingers at Kuki militants, labeling the attack as a “significant escalation” due to the use of drones and explosives, a tactic typically reserved for conventional warfare. In a statement, the police expressed concern over the involvement of highly trained professionals, possibly with technical expertise, and assured the public that they are closely monitoring the situation.

The Manipur home department also condemned the attack, describing it as “unfortunate” and “an act of terror against unarmed villagers.” The department vowed to take swift action against those responsible, emphasizing that such acts are seen as attempts to disrupt the state’s ongoing efforts to restore peace.

“The state government is taking immediate steps to control the situation and ensure those involved in the attack are brought to justice,” the statement added.