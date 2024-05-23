IAF's First Night Vision Maneuver: Advancing Operational Capabilities

Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) are integral to the IAF’s ability to swiftly respond to emergencies in remote regions. By conducting such landings, the IAF demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a heightened state of preparedness across all operational domains, as reported by the newspaper.

Experts emphasize that the significance of night vision goggles (NVGs) in contemporary warfare cannot be overstated. According to the website SP’s Land Forces, soldiers, when asked about their requirements by a senior NATO officer visiting Afghanistan, expressed the need for “more NVGs (Night Vision Goggles) Sir.”

“NVG is a post World War II development. It is no longer a luxury item for the modern soldiers but vital equipment, which may determine their survival in war zones. NVG’s have the unprecedented features of being easy to deploy and to maintain, of providing a unique identification performance by night and to be relatively cheap but very rugged, unlike any other opto-electronic devices. Thus the US army is leading the way of all NATO countries by massively equipping all of their troops with at least one NV device per soldier,” the piece noted.

The significance of NVGs becomes even more pronounced in India, where terrorist attacks have highlighted the vulnerability of the country’s armed and security forces during nighttime operations. Earlier in January, the IAF accomplished a successful night-landing of a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft at the Kargil airstrip.

“In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip,” the IAF wrote on X.