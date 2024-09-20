Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
India and Peru Strengthen Bilateral Ties During Third Joint Commission Meeting

India and Peru convened for the Third Joint Commission Meeting in Lima, aimed at reviewing and enhancing their bilateral relations

India and Peru Strengthen Bilateral Ties During Third Joint Commission Meeting

On September 18, India and Peru convened for the Third Joint Commission Meeting in Lima, aimed at reviewing and enhancing their bilateral relations across various sectors. The meeting was co-chaired by Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of India, and John Peter Camino Cannock, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru. The discussions focused on advancing collaboration in trade, commerce, digital public infrastructure, energy, mining, defence, and railways.

Acknowledgment of Cooperation and Engagements

During the meeting, India expressed gratitude for Peru’s participation in international events, particularly highlighting the involvement of former Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea in the third Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) held in August. Additionally, Indian officials recognized the contributions of President Dina Boluarte and former Vice Foreign Minister Ambassador Higueras in the earlier editions of VOGSS. Jaideep Mazumdar also extended congratulations to Peru for its bicentenary celebrations.

Comprehensive Review and Future Collaborations

The discussions encompassed a thorough review of bilateral relations, with both countries exploring avenues for deeper collaboration. Key areas of focus included:

  • Trade and Commerce: Enhancing bilateral trade to foster economic growth.
  • Digital Public Infrastructure: Collaborating on technology-driven public services.
  • Energy and Mining: Exploring sustainable practices and joint ventures.
  • Defence and Railways: Strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors.
  • Traditional Medicine and Science & Technology: Promoting knowledge exchange and research.
  • Cultural Engagement: Fostering mutual understanding through cultural initiatives.

The officials also addressed relevant multilateral and regional issues, acknowledging the cooperation between India and Peru in various international organizations. A commitment was made to facilitate frequent exchanges of visits and to organize trade, cultural, educational, and other bilateral events regularly.

Cultural and Social Initiatives

Prior to the meeting, Secretary Mazumdar paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Lince Park, Lima, on September 17. He launched the ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign of the Indian Embassy in Lima, where he administered the Swachhata pledge to embassy officials and oversaw cleanliness initiatives. Additionally, he planted a ‘Tree of Life’ under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign within the embassy premises.

Engagements with Peruvian Officials

Secretary Mazumdar engaged with Minister of Social Inclusion Julio Demartini and members of the India-Peru Bi-national Chamber of Commerce, fostering dialogue on mutual interests. He also participated in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) day on September 18, interacting with over 100 ITEC alumni, including Peruvian Vice Foreign Minister Peter Camino and Vice Education Minister Cecilia del Pilar García Diaz.

Health Sector Cooperation Discussion

On September 19, Secretary Mazumdar met with Peruvian Vice Minister of Health Eric Ricardo Pena Sanchez to discuss potential cooperation in the health and pharmaceutical sectors, further enhancing the collaborative spirit between India and Peru.

Filed under

Health Sector Cooperation India Lima Peru Third Joint Commission Meeting

