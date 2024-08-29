India Commissions INS Arighaat, Strengthening Nuclear Deterrence

The commissioning of INS Arighaat is a landmark achievement in India's defence sector, showcasing the country's technological prowess and commitment to self-reliance

India has significantly enhanced its maritime defence capabilities by commissioning its second indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Arighaat, at Visakhapatnam. This move marks a crucial step in strengthening India’s nuclear deterrent and reinforcing its strategic posture in the region.

Key Points:

Strengthening India’s Nuclear Triad: INS Arighaat, along with its predecessor INS Arihant, forms a critical part of India’s nuclear triad, enabling the country to launch nuclear weapons from land, air, and sea. The induction of Arighaat is expected to fortify India’s nuclear deterrence, ensuring a balanced strategic presence in the region.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, stated that INS Arighaat would play a pivotal role in enhancing India’s defence capabilities and maintaining peace and stability in the region. He emphasized the significance of both submarines being on continuous patrol, prepared to respond instantly to any threats. Indigenous Innovation and Advanced Technology: INS Arighaat symbolizes India’s strides towards self-reliance in defence (“Aatmanirbharta”), featuring cutting-edge technology and Indigenous systems developed by Indian scientists, engineers, and naval personnel. The submarine incorporates advanced design, complex engineering, and specialized materials, making it more sophisticated than INS Arihant.

The submarine is armed with 12 B-05 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), each capable of delivering a nuclear warhead up to a range of 750 km. This enhances India’s second-strike capability, a crucial element of its strategic deterrence. Future Developments and Strategic Expansion: The commissioning of INS Arighaat is just the beginning. India plans to expand its nuclear-powered submarine fleet with the introduction of Aridaman (S-4) next year, followed by another submarine, codenamed S-4*. These upcoming submarines will be larger and equipped with advanced long-range ballistic missiles, such as the K-4 SLBMs, which have a striking range of up to 3,500 km.

Former navy chief Admiral Arun Prakash highlighted the necessity for submarines with SLBMs that can reach 3,000 to 4,000 km, reinforcing the message to potential adversaries that India is ready and capable of an immediate and powerful response to any nuclear threats. India’s Position in Global Nuclear Capabilities: With the commissioning of INS Arighaat, India joins a select group of nations, including the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and China, capable of deploying nuclear warheads from submarines. This capability is vital for maintaining a credible minimum deterrence and ensuring a robust, survivable retaliatory strike capability, consistent with India’s “No First Use” nuclear policy. Strategic Deterrence and Regional Stability: The integration of INS Arighaat into India’s naval fleet represents a significant advancement in maritime security and strategic deterrence. This development enhances India’s ability to maintain peace and stability in the region by deterring potential adversaries and ensuring that any threat to national security is met with a formidable response.

The commissioning of INS Arighaat is a landmark achievement in India’s defence sector, showcasing the country’s technological prowess and commitment to self-reliance. As India continues to build and deploy more advanced nuclear-powered submarines, its strategic deterrence capability will be further strengthened, ensuring a stable and secure regional environment. This move not only enhances India’s defence capabilities but also solidifies its standing as a major global power committed to maintaining peace and stability through credible deterrence.

Also read: ₹834.03 Crore Land Seizure: ED Targets EMAAR India Ltd And MGF Developments Ltd