India Successfully Launches Agni-4 Ballistic Missile from Odisha

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the launch, noting that the missile met all technical and operational benchmarks during the test.

India marked another significant milestone in its defense capabilities by successfully launching the Agni-4 ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the launch, noting that the missile met all technical and operational benchmarks during the test.

The Agni-4, an intermediate-range ballistic missile, was launched under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command (SFC). The test further solidified India’s strategic defense framework by validating the missile’s accuracy and reliability.

This successful test follows a similar achievement on April 4, when India flight-tested the Agni-Prime missile, a new-generation ballistic missile, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and SFC.

The Agni series, known for its long-range and nuclear-capable surface-to-surface missiles, continues to be a cornerstone of India’s missile development program.

