India to Host 75th Republic Day Celebrations

India is poised for a significant platinum celebration of its Republic Day on Friday, featuring an impressive display of military strength and cultural heritage at the majestic ‘Kartavya Path’ in the national capital. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in the grand celebrations, marking the continuation of the Amrit Kaal journey initiated after the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ festivities commemorating 75 years of independence.

The 90-minute parade, graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief Guest, will highlight Viksit Bharat’s cultural richness, ‘Aatmanirbhar’ military prowess, and the burgeoning Nari Shakti. Notably, an all-women Tri-Service contingent will march down the Kartavya Path for the first time, showcasing the strength of women power. Women pilots will also captivate the audience during the Indian Air Force’s fly-past.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) contingents will exclusively feature women personnel. The parade will commence with over 100 women artists playing traditional Indian musical instruments, setting the tone with the melodic tunes of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, and more.

The ceremonial event will unfold with a classic exhibition of the nation’s defense forces, featuring dynamic cavalcades, state-of-the-art equipment, contingent marches, and a display of diverse cultures representing unity in diversity. The parade, centered on the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’, will include approximately 13,000 special guests, fostering Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) in this national festival.