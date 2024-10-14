India Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Tamil Nadu As Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, signaling very heavy rainfall as the Northeast Monsoon approaches southeastern peninsular India. The monsoon is expected to arrive between October 15 and 16, bringing with it significant rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from October 15 to 17. During this period, isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall are also anticipated.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Southern India

As the monsoon sets in, the IMD predicts isolated intense rainfall in regions like Karaikal, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Puducherry on October 16. From October 14 to 17, heavy showers are likely to impact Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, and Puducherry. Additionally, Mahe and Kerala can expect consistent rain throughout the week. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are forecasted to experience heavy rainfall on October 15 and 16, while Rayalaseema may see showers from October 14 to 17. North Interior Karnataka is also expected to receive heavy rain on October 17 and 18, with Coastal and South Interior Karnataka following suit.

Central and Western India Weather Update

The IMD has also announced rainfall for parts of Central and Western India. Areas such as Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Konkan, and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience light rain throughout the week. Gujarat will see average rainfall for the next two days, with isolated showers predicted for the remainder of the week. Heavy downpours are anticipated in Goa and Konkan on October 17. In Northwest India, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Rajasthan on October 14.

Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates

Delhi’s air quality has taken a turn for the worse, moving from the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category following Dussehra celebrations. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s air quality index (AQI) reached 224 on Sunday, marking the latest arrival of a ‘poor’ air quality day in October since 2015, excluding the pandemic year.

ALSO READ: After 56 Years, Family Receives Closure As Missing Soldier’s Body Found In Himalayas