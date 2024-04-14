Indian Airlines Poised to Suspend Tel Aviv Flights Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Tensions

Indian airline companies are on the brink of announcing the suspension of flight operations to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, as tensions between Iran and Israel reach a boiling point.

The escalation in tensions unfolded as Iran and its proxies based in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq launched over 200 projectiles towards Israel on Saturday night. The barrage included a mix of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, heightening concerns over the safety of air travel in the region.

Sources familiar with the matter have indicated that flight operations to and from Israel are likely to be halted, with an official announcement expected imminently.

The decision comes amid heightened security concerns following the recent attack on Tel Aviv International Airport, where an Air India flight safely landed before scheduled operations. Currently, two major airlines, El Al and Air India, operate commercial flights connecting India and Israel.

In response to the evolving situation, Indian carriers Air India and Vistara have already taken preemptive measures to ensure passenger safety. Both airlines have announced the avoidance of Iranian airspace and are opting for longer flight paths for their Europe and US operations.

Vistara Airlines issued a statement acknowledging the adjustment in flight paths, attributing it to the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel. The airline emphasized the utilization of contingency routes to maintain operational continuity during such volatile periods.

Air India, as the largest Indian airline with extensive international operations, affirmed its commitment to monitoring the situation closely. The airline emphasized prioritizing the safety of passengers and crew by operating on alternate flight paths to and from India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory on April 12, advising Indian citizens to refrain from traveling to both Iran and Israel until further notice. Additionally, individuals currently residing in either country are urged to register with Indian embassies and exercise caution.

The recent spike in tensions between Iran and Israel follows airstrikes by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, resulting in casualties among Iranian officials. Tehran has vowed retaliation, further exacerbating the volatile situation in the region.

As the standoff between Iran and Israel continues to unfold, Indian airlines remain vigilant, prioritizing passenger safety amidst escalating geopolitical tensions.