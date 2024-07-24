Indian Passport Ranks 82nd On Henley Passport Index 2024, Offers Visa-Free Travel To 58 Destinations

According to the Henley Passport Index 2024, the Indian passport is ranked 82nd, granting visa-free access to 58 destinations. Indian passport holders can travel without a visa to popular locations such as Indonesia, Maldives, and Thailand.

At the top of the index is Singapore, which boasts the most powerful passport globally, allowing visa-free entry to 195 countries. France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Japan follow closely, each offering visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden share the third spot, providing visa-free access to 191 countries. The United Kingdom, New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and Switzerland are ranked fourth, with visa-free access to 190 countries. Australia and Portugal are in fifth place, allowing entry to 189 destinations without a visa.

The United States has fallen to the eighth position, with its passport now permitting visa-free travel to 186 countries.

The Henley Passport Index is compiled using data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and considers basic entry requirements for tourism or business stays. It does not include diplomatic travel, emergency passports, or complex transit scenarios.

Here is the list of 58 destinations Indian citizens can visit without a visa:

Angola

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Burundi

Cambodia

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Cook Islands

Djibouti

Dominica

Ethiopia

Fiji

Grenada

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Indonesia

Iran

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Madagascar

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Mozambique

Myanmar

Nepal

Niue

Palau Islands

Qatar

Rwanda

Samoa

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Sri Lanka

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe

