IndiGo Apologizes After AC Malfunction Claims on Delhi-Varanasi Flight

IndiGo Airlines has issued an apology following complaints from passengers aboard a Delhi-Varanasi flight regarding a malfunction in the aircraft’s air conditioning system. The incident, which occurred on September 5, 2024, left several passengers uncomfortable, with some reportedly using magazines to cool themselves during the flight.

In a statement, IndiGo acknowledged the situation, saying, “We extend our apologies for the inconvenience experienced on flight 6E 2235 operating from Delhi to Varanasi on September 5, 2024.” The airline, however, clarified that the air conditioning was working, but a fluctuation in cabin temperature caused discomfort among the passengers.

IndiGo explained that the cabin crew adjusted the temperature based on passenger requests, which may have contributed to the sudden heat buildup. “The discomfort was attributed to fluctuations in cabin temperature, which were adjusted in response to passenger requests. Our cabin crew promptly extended assistance to the affected passengers to address the situation,” the airline added in its statement.

A video circulating online shows passengers visibly distressed by the heat, with some fainting due to the rising cabin temperature, while others were seen fanning themselves with in-flight magazines.

This incident draws comparisons to a similar event that occurred in June 2024 on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra. In that case, passengers experienced discomfort for over an hour after the aircraft’s AC stopped functioning. The airline had cited high ground temperatures as the cause and issued a statement prioritizing passenger safety.

IndiGo reiterated that passenger safety remains its top priority and expressed regret for the discomfort caused, emphasizing that the situation was beyond its control.

