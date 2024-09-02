Maldives Joins Regional Maritime Security Initiative with India, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius

The Maldives, under President Mohamed Muizzu, has aligned with Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and India to form a new maritime security architecture.

The Maldives, under President Mohamed Muizzu, has aligned with Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and India to form a new maritime security architecture. This development marks a major step in addressing various threats in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Charter of Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were formalized on September 30 at a high-level meeting of national security advisors (NSAs).

Signing Ceremony and Key Figures

The MoU was signed by prominent figures including Sagala Ratnayaka, NSA to the President of Sri Lanka; Ibrahim Latheef, NSA of the Maldives; Haymandoyal Dillim, High Commissioner of Mauritius to Sri Lanka; and Ajit Doval, NSA to the Prime Minister of India. Although Bangladesh, an observer nation, was absent from the conclave, Seychelles participated in the proceedings.

Pillars of Cooperation

The CSC’s framework, outlined as the ‘Pillars of Cooperation,’ encompasses:

Maritime safety and security

Counter-terrorism and radicalization

Combatting trafficking and organized crime

Cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructure

Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief

The initiative aims to enhance coordination among member states to tackle transnational organized crime, including narcotics trafficking, arms trafficking, and human trafficking. Additionally, the CSC will facilitate information sharing related to counter-terrorism, cyber threats, and criminal networks, supported by national and international laws.

Capacity Building and Collaborative Efforts

A significant aspect of the CSC is its focus on capacity building. The member states will collaborate on training courses, joint exercises, workshops, and skill development programs. Furthermore, the initiative will foster cooperation in various fields such as oceanography, hydrography, maritime security, marine pollution, maritime law, marine archaeology, and the protection of marine resources.

Institutional Structure and Future Outlook

The CSC will operate with a consensus-based approach on future decisions. An institutionalized mechanism involving NSAs and Deputy NSAs will ensure effective dialogue and coordination. The CSC secretariat, based in Colombo, will be led by a Secretary-General who will serve as the convener for this strategic security grouping.

Commitment to Regional Security

The CSC represents a commitment to enhancing maritime security among its members. The Narendra Modi government has pledged support for capacity building efforts without political interference. President Mohamed Muizzu’s participation signals a strategic alignment with India and a move towards greater cooperation within the Indian Ocean Region, contrasting with previous external influences.