International Yoga Day 2024: PM Modi On 10th International Day Of Yoga Celebrations In Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Friday. The event highlights yoga’s significant impact on young minds and bodies and aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness globally.

During the celebration, Prime Minister Modi addressed the gathering and participated in the Common Yoga Protocol session, emphasizing yoga’s importance in nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi said, “We can feel the energy in Srinagar that we gain through yoga. I extend greetings to the people of the country and those performing yoga in every corner of the world on Yoga Day. International Yoga Day has completed a historic journey of 10 years. In 2014, I proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations. This proposal by India was supported by 177 nations and this was a record in itself. Since then, Yoga Day has been creating new records.”

This year’s event, themed “Yoga for Self and Society,” underscores yoga’s role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony. Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The nationwide celebrations also feature a notable event titled “Yoga for Space,” where all ISRO centres and units will engage in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Globally, Indian embassies and missions will participate, reflecting yoga’s widespread influence.