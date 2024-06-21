International Yoga Day 2024: PM Modi to Lead 10th International Day Of Yoga In Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday.

The event highlights the significant impact of yoga on both physical and mental health, particularly for the younger generation. Thousands are expected to join in the yoga practice, emphasizing global health and wellness.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Modi will address the attendees and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session, underscoring yoga’s importance in fostering physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

Among the dignitaries joining the Prime Minister are Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health and Family Welfare. Over 7,000 participants from various backgrounds will gather on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar to commemorate this special day.

Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has led International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” highlights yoga’s dual role in promoting individual well-being and societal harmony. Prime Minister Modi has also written to all Gram Pradhans, encouraging them to make holistic health a grassroots movement by raising awareness about yoga and millets.

The nationwide celebrations will feature a significant event called “Yoga for Space,” with all centers and units of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) engaging in the Common Yoga Protocol. The Gaganyaan project team and other autonomous bodies will also participate. Additionally, yoga events at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari are well underway.

Internationally, Indian embassies and missions will join the celebrations, demonstrating yoga’s global reach. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of AYUSH, recently emphasized the journey of IDY and its role in promoting health, social values, and community spirit.

The “Whole of Government” approach to IDY involves coordinated efforts across various government departments, with active participation from state governments and union territories. The National AYUSH Mission team is organizing events nationwide to showcase yoga’s positive impact on holistic health.

In Delhi, the Ministry of AYUSH has partnered with NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation), ASI (Archaeological Survey of India), and DDA (Delhi Development Authority) to host mass yoga events.

To engage the public, the Ministry of AYUSH has launched several initiatives, including the “Yoga with Family” Video Contest in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on the MyGov and MyBharat platforms. This contest invites families worldwide to demonstrate the joy of yoga and strengthen family bonds, with submissions due by June 30, 2024.

Show Full Article