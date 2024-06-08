International Yoga Day 2024: Watch Union Ministers Participate in National Yoga Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Friday.

This year’s event underscores Yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister addressed the gathering and participated in the Common Yoga Protocol session, highlighting Yoga’s significance in nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: On International Day of Yoga, PM Narendra Modi says, “We can feel the energy in Srinagar, that we gain through Yoga. I extend greetings to people of the country and people performing Yoga in every corner of the world on Yoga Day. International Yoga Day has… pic.twitter.com/N3sVDnF8XC — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

Watch the highlights as Union Ministers Perform Yoga

1. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari performs Yoga, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari performs Yoga, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/aFZaqD0F7I — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

2. Union Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, and others participate in a Yoga session at Nizam College Grounds, Basheer Bagh in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Telangana: Union Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, and others participate in a Yoga session at Nizam College Grounds, Basheer Bagh in Hyderabad. #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/bSI3g11tQz — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024



3. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav performs Yoga at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun, on the 10th International Yoga Day

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav performs Yoga at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun, on 10th International Yoga Day. pic.twitter.com/ShewPyiA1m — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2024

4. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participates in a Yoga session on International Day of Yoga

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participates in a Yoga session on International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/Rp4WadqU9f — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

5. EAM Dr S Jaishankar and other diplomats perform Yoga in Delhi, on the International Day of Yoga

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar and other diplomats perform Yoga in Delhi, on the International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/MSbucUs40x — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

6. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and others perform Yoga in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of International Day of Yoga

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army chief Gen Manoj Pande and others perform Yoga in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/ke7DgB80ld — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

7. Union Minister Piyush Goyal takes part in a Yoga session in Mumbai, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga

#WATCH | Union Minister Piyush Goyal takes part in a Yoga session in Mumbai, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/oiVx1xTYYs — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

8. Union Health Minister JP Nadda participates in a Yoga session in Delhi, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga

#WATCH | Union Health Minister JP Nadda participates in a Yoga session in Delhi, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/kmmUv4mPER — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

9. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes part in a Yoga session in Delhi, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga

#WATCH | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes part in a Yoga session in Delhi, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/iMzwhlfmXO — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024



10. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat perform yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat perform yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day. #InternationalYogaDay2024 pic.twitter.com/YjIDlywLZD — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024



11. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel perform yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel perform yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.#InternationalYogaDay2024 pic.twitter.com/zT3a7bs0vb — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024



12. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju performs yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day

#WATCH | Union Minister Kiren Rijiju performs yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.#InternationalYogaDay2024 pic.twitter.com/yVq2n4TjwB — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024



13. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy performs yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy performs yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.#InternationalYogaDay2024 pic.twitter.com/vQKo0SC1DH — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

14. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes part in a Yoga session, on International Day of Yoga

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes part in a Yoga session, on International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/sDaQo4T7Bm — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

