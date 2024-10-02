Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

In the wake of Iran launching 100 missiles at Israel—an act publicly celebrated by the IRGC and accompanied by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei proclaiming in X, "Victory comes from Allah and it is close" alongside illustration of an underground weapons cache, recently, Sunday Guardian editorial director Professor Madhav Nalpat has highlighted a compelling perspective on the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

In the wake of Iran launching 100 missiles at Israel—an act publicly celebrated by the IRGC and accompanied by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei proclaiming in X, “Victory comes from Allah and it is close” alongside illustration of an underground weapons cache, recently, Sunday Guardian editorial director Professor Madhav Nalpat has highlighted a compelling perspective on the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

During an evening debate with NewsX’s senior consulting editor Vineet Malhotra, which focused on whether India can help ease tensions between the two nations, Professor Nalapat emphasized that Iran is actually being drawn into the conflict. He presented compelling arguments to support his viewpoint.

While presenting his points, he said ”I think it is inevitable that Iran is now being dragged into this conflict. The clerics are in trouble both ways. If they do nothing, then they are humiliated before their own people—not the Iranians, but the so-called axis of resistance—that oh, you’re doing nothing and you’re supposed to be a savior. If they do a lot, they risk not only Israeli but American retaliation.”

No Early End To This Conflict

Further, TSG’s editorial director also emphasised, that there is no early end of this conflict, as Iran is under the control of certain entities & clerics, which believe that Jews possess no right towards the state of Israel, with some of them, even believing that Jewish people have no right to exist.

“I’d like to say that I don’t believe there’s going to be an early end to this particular conflict. It is going to continue for the reason that Iran, under the clerics, is part of the group of countries and entities that refuse to believe that the Jewish people have a right to the state of Israel. In fact, some of these entities believe the Jewish people themselves have no right to exist. Given that situation, I think… this is in a way an existential conflict, I don’t see this particular conflict stopping.” emphasised Professor Nalpat.

Meanwhile, the IRGC asserted that 90 percent of the 180 ballistic missiles it launched at Israel successfully struck their intended targets, specifically three military bases in the Tel Aviv region.

However, the IDF reports, that it intercepted a significant number of the missiles, noting only “isolated impacts” in central Israel and several in the southern regions, though it did not provide specific details on the locations of these impacts.

But, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterized the missile strike as a “big mistake” and promised that “Tehran would pay for it.”

