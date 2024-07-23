Jal Jeevan Mission Hits Landmark: 15 Crore Rural Tap Connections In Just 5 Years, Up from 3 Crores

The National Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has reached a remarkable milestone today, delivering tap water connections to 15 crore rural households nationwide. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, this flagship program has demonstrated exceptional progress and scale, boosting rural tap connection coverage from 3 crore to an impressive 15 crore in just five years. In a post on social media platform ‘X’ on the occasion, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Paatil expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his leadership in achieiving this historic feat. He further stated, “this golden milestone has not only given a gift of pure water to our countrymen but also uniquely improved their quality of life” आज हमने माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi सर के नेतृत्व में 15 करोड़ ग्रामीण घरों में शुद्ध जल पहुँचाने का ऐतिहासिक कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया है। यह हमारे देश के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि है और जल शक्ति मंत्रालय के अथक प्रयासों का प्रतिफल है। हम एक ऐसे स्वर्णिम मील के पत्थर पर… pic.twitter.com/D1JUUOGHFI — C R Paatil (@CRPaatil) July 23, 2024

In partnership with states, Union Territories, and various development partners, the National Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has achieved several important milestones. Currently, eight states—Goa, Telangana, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh—and three Union Territories—Puducherry, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands—have reached 100% tap water coverage. Other states are also making strong progress and are expected to soon achieve ‘Har Ghar Jal’ (HGJ) status. Notably, Bihar (96.08%), Uttarakhand (95.02%), Ladakh (93.25%), and Nagaland (91.58%) are nearing HGJ certification.

READ MORE: Union Budget 2024: FM Announces Five Schemes Targeting 4.1 Crore Youth with ₹2 Lakh Crore Allocation

Additionally, 2.28 lakh villages and 190 districts have reported achieving ‘Har Ghar Jal’ status, while 100 districts and over 1.25 lakh villages have received ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certification. As of July 23, 2024, a total of 5.24 lakh Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs) or Paani Samitis have been formed, and 5.12 lakh Village Action Plans (VAPs) have been developed. These plans outline the water supply schemes needed, provide cost estimates, detail implementation schedules, and include arrangements for operation and maintenance.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) maintains strict protocols for water quality by conducting regular testing at both source and delivery points. With 2,163 laboratories in place, water samples are tested promptly. Additionally, over 24.59 lakh women have been trained to use Field Testing Kits (FTKs) to ensure the water quality meets safety standards. Safe drinking water is now accessible in all areas affected by arsenic and fluoride. State governments and Union Territories have been consistently encouraged to uphold reliable and sustainable potable water supplies.

Beyond household connections, the mission has successfully provided tap water to 9.28 lakh (88.91%) schools and 9.68 lakh (85.08%) anganwadi centers across the country. In 112 aspirational districts, access to tap water has dramatically increased from 21.38 lakh (7.80%) households at launch to 2.11 crore (77.16%) households as of July 23, 2024.

The ‘Har Ghar Jal’ initiative is creating significant socio-economic improvements. It is freeing rural residents, especially women and girls, from the daily burden of water collection. The time saved is now being redirected toward productive activities such as income generation, skill development, and supporting children’s education. The Jal Jeevan Mission is making a profound impact on rural life by enhancing quality of living, health, and community empowerment, thereby enriching and fulfilling rural communities.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Welcomes Union Budget 2024-25, Thanks FM for Supporting State’s Development