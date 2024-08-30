The complaint, submitted by a BA (Hons) Sanskrit student via email on August 29, 2024, accuses the professor of inappropriate behaviour.
Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended a professor after receiving a sexual harassment complaint from a student, according to an official order. The Internal Complaints Committee of the university has initiated an inquiry into the allegations.
The complaint, submitted by a BA (Hons) Sanskrit student via email on August 29, 2024, accuses the professor of inappropriate behaviour. The student alleged that the professor called her into his office and touched her inappropriately. Additionally, the complaint described attempts at sexual advances involving “unwelcome and explicit” actions.
The professor has not yet responded to the allegations. The suspension order, issued by the Officiating Vice-Chancellor, takes immediate effect and is pending the outcome of the internal inquiry.
