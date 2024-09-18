Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: First Phase Sees 11.11% Voter Turnout

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections kicked off on Monday, with an initial voter turnout of 11.11% recorded by 9 a.m.

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections kicked off on Monday, with an initial voter turnout of 11.11% recorded by 9 a.m. across 24 constituencies in seven districts, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Jammu and Kashmir 1st phase Assembly elections: 11.11% voter turnout recorded in Jammu and Kashmir till 9 am, as per the Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/ouCB0af95W — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

The highest turnout was observed in the Inderwal seat of Doda district, where 16.01% of voters participated. In contrast, Anantnag reported the lowest turnout at only 6%.



Extensive security measures were deployed across the polling regions, including Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian in Kashmir, as well as Ramban, Kishtwar, and Doda in Jammu. These measures aim to ensure a safe and orderly voting process as 219 candidates vie for electoral positions.

This election marks the first assembly polls since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The last assembly elections were held in 2014.

Over 23 lakh eligible voters are participating in the election, which features a diverse candidate pool, including 90 Independents. The subsequent phases of the election are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with vote counting set for October 8.

As the region moves forward in its democratic process, local authorities and political leaders are closely monitoring the electoral climate amid heightened security and public interest.

ALSO READ: CPI(M) Leader MY Tarigami Welcomes J&K Assembly Elections, Hopes For Change & Relief