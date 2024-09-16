As Kulgam votes on September 18, all eyes will be on whether Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami can once again secure victory for 5th time or if his challengers will bring a shift in the political landscape.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are gearing up for a significant turnout, with voting scheduled to take place in three phases starting September 18, and the results to be announced on October 8. One of the focal points of this election is the Kulgam Assembly constituency, a traditional stronghold of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Tarigami’s Bid for a Fifth Term

Since 1996, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has been the representative of Kulgam, serving as a four-time MLA. The CPI(M) leader is aiming to extend his tenure, competing against candidates from prominent local parties including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC), and the Apni Party. He is the only left CPI M candidate left in Kashmir. Tarigami’s campaign is backed by a coalition with Congress and the National Conference, adding weight to his bid for re-election.

The Contenders

Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (CPI(M)) : Seeking his fifth consecutive term, Tarigami highlights his track record of development in the region.

: Seeking his fifth consecutive term, Tarigami highlights his track record of development in the region. Mohammad Amin Dar (PDP) : Once a loyal aide to Tarigami, Dar now represents the PDP and poses a significant challenge to his former mentor.

: Once a loyal aide to Tarigami, Dar now represents the PDP and poses a significant challenge to his former mentor. Nazir Ahmad Laway (JKPC) : Previously a runner-up in 2014, Laway is running as a candidate from the JKPC this election.

: Previously a runner-up in 2014, Laway is running as a candidate from the JKPC this election. Mohammad Aaqib Dar (Apni Party): Another of Tarigami’s former associates, Dar’s candidacy adds to the competition in Kulgam.

The Challenge from Former Allies

A unique aspect of this election is the presence of candidates who were once close associates of Tarigami. PDP’s Mohammad Amin Dar and Apni Party’s Mohammad Aaqib Dar both have past ties with Tarigami, making their campaigns particularly significant. This dynamic introduces a layer of intrigue, as former allies now vie for the same seat.

Historically, Kulgam has been a bastion for the CPI(M), with Tarigami leading the constituency since 1996. The seat has seen various changes over the years, with victories from the National Conference in 1977 and 1983 and an independent candidate in 1987. In 2014, Tarigami retained his seat, with Nazir Ahmad Laway from the PDP coming in as the runner-up. Laway’s decision to contest under a different party this time could influence the results.

About Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami

Born on June 30, 1949, in the scenic Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami’s journey into the world of politics is rooted in a deep connection to his homeland. Raised in a modest family, he pursued his education with a focus on law, which laid the foundation for his future political endeavors. His academic background provided him with a nuanced understanding of legal and political systems, preparing him for a life dedicated to public service.

Tarigami has served multiple terms as a Member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. He was first elected in 1967 and has been a significant opposition leader in the Assembly. Joining the CPI(M), he quickly became known for his passionate advocacy for workers’ rights and socio-economic reforms. His early activism was marked by a relentless focus on improving labor conditions and addressing the inequalities faced by the working class.

Over the years, Tarigami has served multiple terms in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. His first election victory came in 1967, and he has since been a significant opposition leader, contributing to numerous debates and legislative changes. His roles in the Assembly have allowed him to champion various causes, including agricultural reforms and social justice initiatives.

One of Tarigami’s most notable achievements is his relentless advocacy for labor rights. His work has been instrumental in pushing for better working conditions, fair wages, and comprehensive labor laws. His dedication to improving the lives of workers has earned him respect across political divides.

Beyond labor issues, Tarigami’s focus extends to broader social justice concerns. He has been a vocal advocate for poverty alleviation, education reform, and improved healthcare services. His commitment to these issues reflects his belief in creating a more equitable society, where resources and opportunities are accessible to all.

Looking Ahead

As Kulgam votes on September 18, all eyes will be on whether Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami can once again secure victory or if his challengers will bring a shift in the political landscape. The results, awaited with anticipation, will be declared on October 8, determining the future of this significant constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

