Junior Doctors Again Go On Strike, Demand Improved Security

Following the protest over the rape & murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college & hospital, junior doctors in West Bengal have resumed their "total cease-work" from today, calling for better security at state hospitals.

Following the protest over the rape & murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar medical college & hospital, junior doctors in West Bengal have resumed their “total cease-work” from today, calling for better security at state hospitals.

The strike, which began at 10 AM, comes as the doctors claim there has been no “positive approach” from the government to address their safety concerns.

The latest cease-work was prompted by another attack on medical staff at the Sagore Dutta Medical College and Hospital, where doctors reported being assaulted by relatives of a deceased patient. Expressing the doctor’s frustration Dr. Aniket Mahato said “Today marks the 52nd day of our protest. We are still facing attacks, and there have been no efforts to fulfill the promises made during meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In light of this situation, we have no choice but to initiate a full cease-work.”

In addition to the strike, the doctors have announced plans for a large protest rally in the city on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Mahalaya, which marks the start of the 10-day Durga Puja celebration.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Despite Supreme Court Ultimatum, Junior Doctors Continue With Their Protests

What Government Says?

Meanwhile, the government has stated that it is in contact with the protesting doctors and that certain improvements, such as the construction of toilets and the installation of CCTV cameras, will take time.

However, doctors had partially returned to work on September 21 after a 42-day strike triggered by the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Must Read: Court Sends RG Kar’s Ex-Principal Ghosh To Judicial Custody Till Sep 23

Earlier, chief secretary Manoj Pant stated that he has spoken with the protesting doctors and assured them that work has commenced on necessary improvements.

He also noted, that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting with medical college officials and health department personnel. “While some time is needed to install CCTVs and construct restrooms, we are actively working on these issues,”