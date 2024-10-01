Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Junior Doctors Again Go On Strike, Demand Improved Security

Following the protest over the rape & murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college & hospital, junior doctors in West Bengal have resumed their "total cease-work" from today, calling for better security at state hospitals. 

Junior Doctors Again Go On Strike, Demand Improved Security

Following the protest over the rape & murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar medical college & hospital, junior doctors in West Bengal have resumed their “total cease-work” from today, calling for better security at state hospitals.

The strike, which began at 10 AM, comes as the doctors claim there has been no “positive approach” from the government to address their safety concerns.

The latest cease-work was prompted by another attack on medical staff at the Sagore Dutta Medical College and Hospital, where doctors reported being assaulted by relatives of a deceased patient. Expressing the doctor’s frustration Dr. Aniket Mahato said “Today marks the 52nd day of our protest. We are still facing attacks, and there have been no efforts to fulfill the promises made during meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In light of this situation, we have no choice but to initiate a full cease-work.”

In addition to the strike, the doctors have announced plans for a large protest rally in the city on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Mahalaya, which marks the start of the 10-day Durga Puja celebration.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Despite Supreme Court Ultimatum, Junior Doctors Continue With Their Protests

What Government Says? 

Meanwhile, the government has stated that it is in contact with the protesting doctors and that certain improvements, such as the construction of toilets and the installation of CCTV cameras, will take time.

However, doctors had partially returned to work on September 21 after a 42-day strike triggered by the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Must Read: Court Sends RG Kar’s Ex-Principal Ghosh To Judicial Custody Till Sep 23

Earlier, chief secretary Manoj Pant stated that he has spoken with the protesting doctors and assured them that work has commenced on necessary improvements.

He also noted, that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting with medical college officials and health department personnel. “While some time is needed to install CCTVs and construct restrooms, we are actively working on these issues,”

Filed under

Junior Doctor Protest kolkata Rape-Murder Case Mamata Bannerjee NewsX

Also Read

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Entertainment

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox