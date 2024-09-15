Junior Doctors Announces Mega Protest Rally In Kolkata At 4pm

In the latest development, junior doctors in Kolkata are set to hold a major protest rally today, beginning at 4 p.m. The rally will start at Central Salt Lake and proceed to Swastha Bhawan, reflecting their ongoing dissatisfaction with current conditions.

The doctors have emphasized that they will not waver on their five primary demands. The protest aims to draw significant attention to the ongoing issues and compel the authorities to take meaningful action.

This protest comes on the heels of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to the protest site last night. During her visit, Banerjee called for an additional meeting to address the concerns raised by the junior doctors. Despite this gesture, the doctors remain resolute in their stance and are moving forward with the planned rally to press for their demands.

BREAKING: CM Mamata Banerjee’s PR stunt may fail.

📹 1: She calls protesting doctors to her Kalighat home, waits for them dramatically for TV cameras.

📹 2: But still won’t agree to their demand of livestreaming or recording.

Why is she so scared of livestreaming?#KolkataHorror pic.twitter.com/fkkW5cyHNQ — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) September 14, 2024

The demonstration is anticipated to significantly impact healthcare services in the city and underscores the urgent need for the authorities to address the doctors’ grievances.

Dr Aqeeb, who was part of the delegation that went to meet CM Mamata Banerjee, says, “…We were asked to come for an official dialogue at Kalighat, we went there – when we went there, we even compromised with our demand that the meeting be live telecast. We said to just record the meeting and once it is over, kindly provide us with that recording. The officials didn’t agree to that.

The CM came outside and requested us to have a meeting over tea – but the junior doctors said that we would have tea only if justice will be delivered. We later gave up on the demand of recording as well and just asked for the minutes of the meeting, but it was told to us that there had been a delay and nothing could be done now. We kept waiting in the rain, but we had to return without any solution and all the junior doctors were disheartened… Today, Sandip Ghosh has been arrested and it shows that our demand was right.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Dr Aqeeb, who was part of the delegation that went to meet CM Mamata Banerjee, says, “…We were asked to come for an official dialogue at Kalighat, we went there – when we went there, we even compromised with our demand that the meeting be live… pic.twitter.com/0Iivi7vhUK — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

What Sandip Ghosh has done is an institutional crime. Many of such principals and officials might be involved in such activities. We want all such people involved in it to resign, we will continue our protests until justice is delivered. We are here for Abhaya, and we will continue seeking justice for her.