Justice Swift: Arrest Made In Rangareddy Minor's Sexual Assault Case

A 4.5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man in Siddanthi Basthi, Rangareddy district on Monday.

The locals caught the accused after the girl raised an alarm and handed him over to the police. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, which occurred yesterday.

The inspector of Shamshabad Airport Police Station confirmed the incident

(This is a developing Story more detail is awaited)

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)