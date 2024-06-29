Kerala: Gas Leak From A Tanker Lorry Turns Fatal For Nursing Students, 8 Hospitalized

Following a gas leak from a tanker truck in Ramapuram, this district, on Saturday, June 29 at least eight nursing college students were admitted to the hospital. When the college students started to feel uneasy and had trouble breathing, they were taken to the hospitals in Pazhayangadi Taluk and Pariyaram Medical College.

According to police, their health is stable. On Friday night, while the tanker truck was travelling from adjacent Karnataka to Ernakulam, hydrochloric acid spilled out of it.

According to police, their health is stable. On Friday night, while the tanker truck was travelling from adjacent Karnataka to Ernakulam, hydrochloric acid spilled out of it.Despite the quick response of a Payyannur fire force team and Pariyayam police, the leak could not be entirely contained, according to officials.

The car was quickly moved to a safer location by the fire department when the leak in the container’s back side valve was discovered. According to Thaliparamba Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ajayakumar, efforts are on to move the gas to a different truck.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

