Kerala's 1st BJP MP Suresh Gopi Reacts On Quit Cabinet Remark, Calls It FAKE

Suresh Gopi, the inaugural BJP representative elected to parliament from Kerala, has dismissed reports suggesting his desire to withdraw from participation in the Modi government and to relinquish his ministerial responsibilities.

He finally shared on X,

A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HTmyCYY50H — Suressh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) June 10, 2024

Following his victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections in the Thrissur constituency, Gopi took the oath of office as a Minister of State in the Modi 3.0 administration on Sunday.

Contrary to initial claims, Indian Express reported Gopi’s remarks to some Malayalam TV channels in Delhi, where he hinted at the possibility of stepping down from his ministerial duties, expressing his preference to serve solely as an MP. He was quoted as saying, “I want to work as an MP. My stance was clear—I did not seek this Cabinet position. I had communicated to the party my lack of interest in it. I anticipate being relieved soon.”

However, Gopi later clarified to CNBC-TV18 that he has indeed embraced the ministerial role.

Actor and BJP MP Suresh Gopi took oath as MoS yesterday and portfolio is yet to be assigned. Today he wants to quit because he wants to do films! He is sure that leadership will relieve him soon. @BJP4India @narendramodi why this mockery of voters? Why don’t you tell your MP to… pic.twitter.com/VPKO5Z7G2l — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 10, 2024

Transitioning from his acting career to politics, Suresh Gopi emphasized his commitment to his constituents, stating that his primary goal is to serve as an effective Member of Parliament. Despite being appointed to the ministerial position without requesting it, he made it clear that his passion lies in serving his electorate.

I don’t want to become minister, please release me from ministership. – Suresh Gopi ( Union minister & BJP MP Kerala) pic.twitter.com/NUTifQv0HD — Dr Nimo Yadav Commentary (@niiravmodi) June 10, 2024

In a conversation with a regional channel in Delhi after the swearing-in ceremony, Gopi reiterated his dedication to his parliamentary duties while acknowledging his professional commitments to upcoming film projects.

His decision to prioritize his role as an MP aligns with his campaign promise of dedicated representation for Thrissur. Winning the historically Left-leaning constituency in a significant electoral victory, Gopi secured his place as the first BJP MP from Kerala, defeating his opponents by a substantial margin.

With his inclusion in the Union Cabinet, the BJP aims to underscore its commitment to Kerala’s political landscape, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming 2026 elections. Gopi’s focus on Thrissur reflects his pledge to fulfill the expectations of his constituents and deliver on the campaign promise of being a dedicated minister for the region.

Speaking with ANI yesterday he said,

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Suresh Gopi said, “Today’s celebration is just a beginning… I was not expecting to be in the Council of Ministers… As an MP I have to work to expand the BJP in the South.” pic.twitter.com/OxDsXxdaYD — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

#WATCH | BJP leader Suresh Gopi sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government pic.twitter.com/sH98GFSbW5 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

