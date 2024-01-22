Know why the color of Ramlalla's idol is black

The grand ceremony of Pran Pratishtha took place in Ayodhya Ram Mandir today on January 22 in which Ayodhya witnessed a momentous event as Prime Minister Modi conducted the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The occasion drew the attendance of numerous prominent figures, including Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and other well-known personalities of the country. After the first visuals of the Ram Lalla’s idol was revealed in Ayodhya, a lot of questions are being raised in the minds of people that why is the idol of Ramlala black or dark in colour?

The stone employed in the construction of Ramlalla’s idol

The stone used in the construction of Ramlalla’s idol, Shyamshila holds a special significance due to its exceptional quality, known for its enduring nature that can withstand the test of time for over a thousand years. The selection of Shyamshilla is guided by practical considerations, especially in the context of Hindu rituals. In Hinduism, it is customary to anoint the idol with substances such as milk and water during ceremonies that can cause damage to the idol in the long run. The use of Shyamshilla as stone safeguards the longevity and integrity of the idol.

Description of Lord Rama in Valmiki Ramayana

In addition to its exceptional quality, the choice of Shyamshilla for constructing Ramlalla’s idol finds significance in the descriptions provided in Maharshi Valmiki in Ramayana. The ancient scripture details the form of Lord Rama, portraying him in a Shyamal roop which signifies darker complexion. Hence, the black color of Ramlalla’s idol aligns with the narrative from Valmiki Ramayana, emphasizing the connection between the idol’s appearance and the scriptural descriptions.

While speaking to media, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said that the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala is in the form of a five-year-old boy. He said that the idol is 51 inches tall and the idol of Ramlalla is made of black stone. The idol of Ramlala depicts many incarnations of God.