Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case Timeline Till Date

The tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College Hospital, Kolkata, has sparked outrage and widespread protests across India. Here’s a comprehensive timeline of key events related to the case, from the initial discovery to nationwide protests and legal developments.

Timeline of Events

August 9, 2024

A 31-year-old PG trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College Hospital, was found dead in the hospital’s seminar hall. Her autopsy confirmed that she was raped and murdered.

August 10, 2024

Kolkata Police arrested Sanjay Roy in connection with the crime. Protests erupted across West Bengal, with doctors demanding immediate action. The autopsy confirmed sexual assault followed by murder.

August 11, 2024

The West Bengal government, led by Mamata Banerjee, transferred the Superintendent of R.G. Kar Medical College over alleged lapses that enabled the crime.

August 12, 2024

The Principal of the Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, resigned following demands for accountability. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announced a nationwide suspension of elective services to protest the crime.

August 13, 2024

The Calcutta High Court labeled the case “extremely gruesome” and ordered an extended leave for Sandip Ghosh. Doctors’ protests intensified across India, disrupting hospital services. The High Court instructed the CBI to take over the investigation.

August 14, 2024

Kolkata Police handed the case to the CBI, which immediately took custody of the accused and began an in-depth investigation.

August 15, 2024

Unidentified men stormed R.G. Kar Medical College and disrupted peaceful protests by doctors. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) called for a nationwide 24-hour strike on August 17 in response to the attack on doctors.

August 16, 2024

Police arrested 19 individuals for vandalism at R.G. Kar Hospital. The victim’s family alleged that other interns and physicians from the hospital were also involved in the crime.

August 17, 2024

The IMA sought intervention from the Prime Minister and initiated a one-day nationwide doctors’ strike. The National Commission for Women (NCW) alleged security lapses and tampering with evidence at the crime scene.

August 18, 2024

Protests calling for capital punishment for the accused gained momentum. The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and scheduled a hearing for August 20.

August 19, 2024

CBI interrogated former Principal Sandip Ghosh for the fourth consecutive day and sought court permission for a polygraph test on the accused.

August 20, 2024

The Supreme Court convened a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, forming a 10-member task force to create a national safety protocol for doctors. The Court also requested status reports from Kolkata Police and the state government.

August 21, 2024

Three police officers were suspended over the vandalism at R.G. Kar Hospital. The Union government assigned CISF to take over hospital security.

August 22, 2024

The Supreme Court reprimanded Kolkata Police for delays in filing reports, questioning the timeline between the autopsy and the filing of an unnatural death report. The Court urged doctors to return to work, prompting them to end their strike.

August 25, 2024

The CBI received court approval to conduct polygraph tests on the accused and several others, including former Principal Sandip Ghosh. The test on the accused Sanjay Roy was completed.

August 26, 2024

A protest march, ‘Nabanna Abhijan,’ was scheduled for August 27, demanding Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.

August 27, 2024

The ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ protest turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police. The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

August 28, 2024

The BJP called for a Bengal bandh following clashes between protesters and Kolkata Police during the march. President Droupadi Murmu expressed horror over the crime.

August 29, 2024

The CBI conducted polygraph tests on two private security guards of R.G. Kar Medical College. In total, 10 individuals were subjected to polygraph testing.

August 30, 2024

Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging stricter central legislation for heinous crimes like rape and murder.

September 1, 2024

A massive rally, led by notable figures like Aparna Sen, called for justice for the murdered doctor. Various alumni associations and student groups participated in the protest.

September 2, 2024

The CBI arrested former Principal Sandip Ghosh on charges of financial misconduct and his possible involvement in the case. He had been under scrutiny for two weeks prior to his arrest.

September 5, 2024

The victim’s mother penned an emotional letter thanking teachers for helping her daughter achieve her dream of becoming a doctor.

September 6, 2024

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by Sandip Ghosh challenging the investigation into financial irregularities at the medical college.

