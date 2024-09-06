The video, which surfaced recently, shows the principal of a local school reacting negatively when the young student brought biryani—a non-vegetarian dish—to school.

In a troubling incident in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a viral video has captured a heated confrontation between a school principal and the mother of a seven-year-old student who was allegedly expelled for bringing non-vegetarian food to school. The video, which has gained widespread attention on social media, shows the principal making derogatory remarks about the child’s Muslim background.

The video, which surfaced recently, shows the principal of a local school reacting negatively when the young student brought biryani—a non-vegetarian dish—to school. According to reports, the principal made controversial statements regarding the child’s religious background and expressed a stance against educating students who consume non-vegetarian food. The principal’s comments included accusations about the family’s dietary choices influencing religious beliefs, which has drawn severe criticism.

The student’s mother, visibly distressed, can be heard confronting the principal about the alleged verbal abuse and her child being locked in a room. She claims her son was punished unfairly due to his meal and was subjected to inappropriate treatment.

Official Response

Following the video’s viral spread, the Amroha Muslim Committee has called for immediate action against the principal. Sudhir Kumar, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Amroha, has directed the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and the district inspector of schools to investigate the matter thoroughly. A three-member committee has been formed to review the incident and ensure a fair inquiry.

The BSA of Amroha confirmed that the investigation is underway and assured that appropriate measures will be taken based on the findings. The Amroha Muslim Committee has also demanded an impartial investigation and has sent a memorandum to the Union Education Minister seeking strict action against the principal.

The incident has sparked significant outrage among local communities and human rights groups. Critics argue that the principal’s actions reflect a troubling disregard for religious and cultural sensitivity in educational settings.

Also Read: PM Modi Returns To Delhi After Concluding Official Visits To Singapore & Brunei