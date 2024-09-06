PM Modi Returns To Delhi After Concluding Official Visits To Singapore & Brunei

Following the completion of his three-day official visit to Singapore and Brunei, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Thursday.

While sharing video, PM Modi on X said , “My visit to Singapore has been a very fruitful one. It will certainly add vigour to bilateral ties and benefit the people of our nations. I thank the government and people of Singapore for their warmth.”

My visit to Singapore has been a very fruitful one. It will certainly add vigour to bilateral ties and benefit the people of our nations. I thank the government and people of Singapore for their warmth.

Earlier in the day, he and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met at the Parliament House in Singapore, where they held a bilateral meeting.

The leaders reviewed the progress of India-Singapore relations and exchanged four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of digital technology, semiconductors, skill development, and healthcare.

Further, PM Modi visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd, where he invited Singaporean semiconductor companies to participate in the SEMICON INDIA exhibition scheduled to be held in Greater Noida from September 11-13.

Later, PM Modi extended an invitation to PM Wong to visit India, which was accepted.

He also expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to interact with interns from Odisha’s World Skill Center and Singaporean interns who had previously visited India. He also met a team of Indian engineers working at AEM Holdings, emphasizing the significance of such cooperation in celebrating human talent and innovation.

Meanwhile, prior to Singapore, PM Modi was in Brunei, where he engaged in “wide-ranging” talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman. PM Modi also inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India in Brunei’s capital, Bandar Seri Begawan.

(With Inputs From ANI)