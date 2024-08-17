The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pledged its commitment to ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals on Saturday, responding to the concerns of protesting doctors and medical students.

In a meeting held in New Delhi, representatives from the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and Resident Doctors’ Associations from various government medical colleges and hospitals in Delhi discussed the issues with officials from the Ministry. The dialogue was initiated following a recent incident involving a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which has sparked widespread concern among the medical community. The Ministry assured the representatives that all possible measures would be taken to protect healthcare workers across the country.

This is a developing story