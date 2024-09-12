Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protests Persist as Doctor’s Death Sparks Continued Demonstrations; Mamata Holds Key Meeting

After 42 hours of intense protest, demonstrations continue outside Swasthya Bhaban in response to the tragic death of a doctor.

After 42 hours of intense protest, demonstrations continue outside Swasthya Bhaban in response to the tragic death of a doctor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an administrative meeting at Nabanna to address the escalating situation.

In related developments, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has completed a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy in connection with the rape and murder case that has shocked Kolkata. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted search operations at five locations, investigating financial irregularities linked to R.G. Kar Hospital.

Fresh revelations have surfaced regarding the handling of the forensic investigation at RG Kar Hospital. It has come to light that on August 9—the day the body was recovered—key forensic personnel, including the officer-in-charge of Kolkata Police’s mobile forensic unit and the assistant director of the state forensic science laboratory, were present at the state forensic lab in Belgachia but failed to attend the scene. Instead, two lower-ranking workers and two civic volunteers were dispatched. Sources allege that this team did not properly manage the crime scene, neglecting to remove the body sheet and failing to conduct formal videography of the sample collection process.

The ED has also implicated Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, in a massive corruption scandal estimated at ₹200 crore.

