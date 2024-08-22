Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: What Did Supreme Court Say To Protesting Doctors?

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of India bench headed by DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra sat for the second time in continuation of 20th August 2024 court session on the same case. The bench convened to review the case.

The Court had previously taken suo motu notice of the matter and requested status reports from both the CBI on the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder, and from the West Bengal government concerning the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

So, what did the Supreme Court say?

1. The SC asks, “The securing of the crime scene takes place at 2300 hours, what took so long? What were the authorities doing?”.

2. Supreme Court questions West Bengal Government on facts relating to the incident.

CJI DY Chandrachud says one aspect is extremely disturbing, the DD entry of unnatural death is recorded at 10:10 AM but the securing of the crime scene, the seizures were done at night

3. SC notes discrepancies in dealing with the case

Justice Pardiwala further raises doubt on the conduct of the assistant superintendent of police and asks why did she act in this manner.

4. Post-mortem only when death is unnatural

He notes discrepancies in dealing with the case

8. Autopsy time does not match the police reports

9. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed that the crime scene at RG Kar Medical College had been tampered with.

10. CBI Describes Accused Sanjay Roy as ‘Sexual Pervert’ With No Remorse. CCTV Reveals Accused Sanjay Roy Monitoring Victim Before Crime

11. Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta said that the father did not permit registration of the FIR

12. The Calcutta High Court has refused to issue an order restraining media outlets from broadcasting news about former RG Kar principal Dr Sandip Ghosh.

13. SC asks Why the Principal not do anything? Why was he transferred to another place?

14. He also asked why did he delay FIR, what was the purpose: SC asks West Bengal govt

15. At the end of the hearing, he gives the ruling that the Peaceful protests in Kolkata rape and murder case shall not be disturbed or disrupted by West Bengal government