“Lady Don” Kajal Khatri Arrested; Confesses to Organising Air India Crew Member’s Murder for ₹ 4 Lakh

Delhi Crime Branch officers have arrested Kajal Khatri, also known as “Lady Don,” in connection with the murder of Air India crew member Suraj Mann in January 2023. In a shocking confession, Khatri admitted to orchestrating the murder for a sum of ₹ 4 lakh. According to the police, Khatri, working alongside notorious gangster Naveen Sharma, plotted the assassination, with ₹ 1.5 lakh paid in advance for acquiring weapons and the balance to be paid after the killing.

However, the plan started to fall apart when Noida Police arrested Sharma before the full payment could be made, thwarting further attempts to continue the criminal scheme.

Gangster Connections Lead to Arrest

“We are preparing to take swift action against Kajal under the Gangster Act,” said Additional DCP Noida Police Manish Kumar Mishra, revealing the seriousness of the crime. Mishra added that the investigation has uncovered additional suspects, with efforts underway to apprehend everyone involved in the elaborate criminal enterprise.

During interrogation, Khatri disclosed her close involvement with her husband, Kapil Mann, a notorious gangster currently serving time in jail. The two reportedly met in a gym located in Delhi’s Rohini area in Sector-11 and married in 2019. Since their marriage, Khatri has become a key member of Kapil Mann’s criminal operations, providing both financial backing and logistical support to the gang.

Planning the Murder Behind Bars

Police investigations revealed that Kajal Khatri met with her incarcerated husband, Kapil Mann, shortly before the murder of 30-year-old Suraj Mann. The assassination was carefully planned during these visits. On the day of the murder, Suraj Mann was ambushed after leaving a gym in Noida. As he sat in his car, the attackers, riding a motorcycle, fired multiple rounds at him, resulting in his death. Although initial investigations found that Suraj had no criminal history, authorities believe his financial support for his jailed brother, gangster Parvesh Mann, was the motive behind his murder.

A Deadly Feud Between Brothers

The murder of Suraj Mann was rooted in a long-standing feud between Kapil and Parvesh Mann. Kajal Khatri acted on the orders of her imprisoned husband, Kapil, seeking revenge for the death of Kapil’s father. Parvesh, currently incarcerated in Mandoli Jail, is believed to have orchestrated the murder of Kapil’s father. In retaliation, Kapil ordered the assassination of Parvesh’s brother, Suraj, as an act of retribution. This deadly gang rivalry has escalated tensions between the two factions, leading to multiple violent incidents.

Evading Capture and Final Arrest

Kajal Khatri had managed to evade arrest for months following the January murder. A bounty of ₹ 25,000 was placed on her head as she remained in hiding. However, her luck ran out when a dedicated team from the Delhi Crime Branch successfully tracked her down and apprehended her after months of relentless pursuit.

As the investigation continues, police are working diligently to bring all those involved in this shocking case to justice, while Kajal Khatri faces serious charges for her role in orchestrating the brutal murder.

