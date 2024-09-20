“Unwarranted, Unsubstantiated Imputations:” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Criticizes US Court Summons to Top Officials Over Alleged Plot Involving Khalistani Leader

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has expressed strong disapproval of a summons issued by a US court to senior Indian government officials in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated terrorist in India. The summons, issued by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, has stirred diplomatic tensions ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States.

Summons Target Indian Officials

The summons is based on a civil lawsuit filed by Pannun, a US-Canadian citizen and leader of the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Pannun claims damages related to an alleged assassination plot, which is currently under investigation by US authorities. Notable Indian officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel, and others, are named in the summons. The timing of the summons, just days before PM Modi’s arrival for the Quad Summit and the UN Summit of the Future, has raised concerns.

India Denounces Allegations

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing the media, dismissed the case as being built on “unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations.” He stated, “As we’ve said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. Now that this particular case has been lodged, it doesn’t change our views about the underlying situation.”

Misri further highlighted the questionable nature of the case by pointing to the background of Pannun. “I would only invite your attention to the person behind this particular case whose antecedents are well known,” Misri remarked.

Khalistani Outfit SFJ Branded as Unlawful

Misri reiterated that Pannun’s organization, SFJ, has been declared unlawful by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) of 1967 due to its anti-national activities. “I would also underline the fact that the organization so-called that this person represents is an unlawful organization, has been declared as such… due to its involvement in anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” Misri said.

Key Accused Extradited

One of the primary accused in the alleged plot, Nikhil Gupta, was extradited from the Czech Republic to the United States earlier this year. Gupta, 52, was arrested in the Czech Republic in 2023 at the request of US authorities. Upon his extradition, he was brought before a federal court in New York, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of hiring a hitman to assassinate Pannun. US prosecutors allege that Gupta, acting on behalf of an “Indian government employee,” made an advance payment of $15,000 to facilitate the plot.

Gupta’s attorney, Jeffrey Chabrowe, maintains that his client is innocent and has been unfairly targeted.

Diplomatic Concerns Amid PM Modi’s US Visit

The issue is expected to surface during PM Modi’s upcoming visit to the US. Foreign Secretary Misri remained tight-lipped on whether the matter would be specifically addressed but noted that India and the US would discuss all relevant issues during the visit.

“As we have said earlier, whatever issues are of mutual concern between India and America, we discuss them all. Whether any specific issue will be raised or not, I cannot confirm at this time, but I can definitely say that we will discuss all the issues,” said Misri.

Modi’s High-Profile US Visit

PM Modi’s visit to the US comes at a crucial time, as it coincides with the US presidential election campaign. During his three-day stay, Modi will engage in high-profile meetings and attend key summits. On September 21, Modi will travel to Wilmington, Delaware, to participate in the Quad Summit alongside US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with President Biden at his Delaware residence.

On September 23, the Indian Prime Minister will address the United Nations’ “Summit of the Future” in New York. The summit is seen as a significant event in shaping multilateral global policies for the future, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres describing it as a “once-in-a-generation” event.

India’s Engagement with the IPEF

Alongside these diplomatic engagements, India and the US are set to formalize their cooperation within the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). India has already joined Pillars II, III, and IV, which deal with supply chains, the clean economy, and a fair economy, respectively. However, India has refrained from joining the trade-related Pillar I for now.

Foreign Secretary Misri confirmed India’s stance, saying, “We are joining pillars III and IV and the overarching agreement… Work and discussion on the trade pillar continue at this point in time.” The decision to stay out of the IPEF’s trade pillar was reaffirmed during the last US-India Trade Policy Forum in January 2024.

US-India Bilateral Trade

The US remains India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in goods and services amounting to $190.1 billion in 2023. The deepening economic ties between the two nations are expected to be a central focus during Modi’s visit, further solidifying the strategic partnership between the two countries.

As both nations prepare for PM Modi’s visit, the unfolding developments surrounding the Pannun case may add a layer of complexity to the ongoing diplomatic engagements.

