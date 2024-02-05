Land for job case: Delhi court grants 4 weeks' interim bail to Amit Katyal due to medical grounds

Amit Katyal, a businessman, was granted four weeks of interim bail by the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Monday, after his plea was accepted. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) detained him in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a case involving land exchange for employment. For medical reasons, he had requested temporary release on bond. Amit Katyal was granted temporary bail by Special Judge Vishal Gogne upon the presentation of a Rs 2 lakh personal bond and two Rs 2 lakh sureties each. For a period of four weeks, he has been granted provisional bail to receive medical attention. He will show up in court as instructed.

He is directed to surrender before the jail authorities upon the expiry of interim bail. He has been permitted to receive treatment in a hospital within Delhi NCR.

He is directed to furnish the details of the hospital and treatment obtained on his surrender before jail authorities upon the expiry of his interim bail.

The accused shall not leave the country during this period.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa argued on behalf of Amit Katyal. His application was ED’s Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain along with advocate Manish Jain.

In accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the ED filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) before the Rouse Avenue court on January 8, 2024, against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary, and two companies, namely A K Infosystems Private Limited and AB Exports Pvt. Ltd. The accused have been given notice to appear in court on February 9, 2024, for a subsequent trial, after the court took cognizance of the PC on January 27, 2024.

It is stated that ED initiated investigations based on FIR registered by CBI related to Land for Job Scam alleging that Lalu Prasad Yadav, the then Railway Minister, indulged in corruption for the appointment of Group D substitutes in Indian Railways during the period 2004- 2009. The candidates were told to transfer land as a bribe in return for jobs in Indian Railways as per FIR. The CBI has also filed a charge sheet.