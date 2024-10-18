Lawrence Bishnoi’s Threat To Salman Khan Divides Bishnoi Community

After not receiving an apology from Bollywood Actor Salman Khan, Bishnoi has reportedly escalated his plans to seek revenge, creating deep divisions within his community over his actions.

In recent days, the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has intensified his mission to harm Bollywood actor Salman Khan, bringing the issue back into the spotlight. Bishnoi, who is currently in jail, has made it clear that his vendetta stems from Khan’s alleged involvement in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, where the actor was accused of killing the sacred animal revered by the Bishnoi community. After not receiving an apology from the actor, Bishnoi has reportedly escalated his plans to seek revenge, creating deep divisions within his community over his actions.

Supporters of Lawrence Bishnoi’s Cause

While many are alarmed by the gangster’s threats, some members of the Bishnoi community are backing his stance. Devendra Vishnoi, the national president of Akhil Bharatiya Bishnoi Mahasabha, expressed his support for Lawrence, stating that Salman Khan is indeed guilty in the eyes of their community. In a recent statement, Devendra Vishnoi said, “Killing a Blackbuck is a legal crime. Our Bishnoi community does not condone it. Salman Khan is guilty in the eyes of the Bishnoi community, and we have been bearing this pain for the past 24 years. In such a situation, Salman Khan should apologize to the Bishnoi society. If an apology brings peace and relief, it is a good act. Salman Khan should definitely apologize.”

This sentiment reflects the long-standing resentment within parts of the Bishnoi community, where the killing of the Blackbuck, an animal they hold sacred, is seen as an unforgivable crime unless resolved with a formal apology.

Opposition to Lawrence Bishnoi’s Methods

However, not all members of the Bishnoi community support the gangster’s drastic approach. Gurvinder Singh Bishnoi, president of Jodhpur’s Community for Wildlife and Rural Development (COWRD), firmly opposes the notion of taking the law into one’s own hands. In an interview, he shared his thoughts, saying, “We cannot support an individual taking the law into his own hands for this purpose. The court is dealing with the issue, and we will abide by its decision. Lawrence Bishnoi is a gangster. The Bishnoi community has no connection with Lawrence. The criminal is merely using his Bishnoi identity as a ruse.”

This divide highlights the complexity within the Bishnoi community, with one faction seeking justice through traditional legal routes, while another faction feels the pain of the past and views the situation as unresolved without a direct apology from Salman Khan.

Tensions Rise as Investigation Continues

As the debate within the community intensifies, authorities continue their investigation into Lawrence Bishnoi’s threats against Salman Khan. The ongoing discussions have placed a spotlight on the Bishnoi community’s values, as they grapple with balancing tradition, justice, and the law.

This situation remains fluid, with further developments likely in the coming days. The police investigation is ramping up, and the ongoing debate within the Bishnoi community is expected to grow as more voices weigh in. Stay tuned for updates as the case progresses.

